Man claims healing miracle for mental illness

A 48-YEAR-OLD man claims he used to be mentally unstable but has been healed.

Simbarashe Gurajena from Nguboyenja in Bulawayo showed B-Metro his hospital records that prove he has been in and out of mental health institutions since the early 90s.

He claimed that sometime in the early 90s he broke into a church having heard strange voices only to be found later sitting there alone.

"I became mad after I broke into Zimuto Mission church premises after hearing voices of people speaking inside the church," he said.

Thereafter, he was arrested and spent two weeks at Masvingo Remand Prison.

"After my trial for unlawful entry the magistrate ordered that I should be mentally examined by two State doctors.

After examining me the doctors declared that I was mentally unstable and I was taken to Mlondolozi Prison Hospital," he said.

From 1990 to 1994 he was at Mlondolozi Hospital. At the end of 1994 he was released after the doctors felt he was better.

He was to later shock the community.

"I caught a snake and ate it. After that word spread that I was dead. Shockingly two publications carried the story. Yes, I used to eat dead snakes," he said.

In some parts of Asia, snakes are a staple diet but in this part of the country it is linked to witchcraft.

His problem went from bad to worse when his wife left him.

"A man snatched my wife and I heard that the man was staying at one of the homesteads at Machakata Village. I went there with the intention of burning my wife and her man. When I got there they were not there and I burnt four homesteads of the man's relatives," he said blaming it on his mental state at the time.

He was then taken to Chikurubi Psychiatric Hospital only to be released in 2005.

After the death of his mother in 2006, his family decided that he should be taken to Bulawayo to stay with his brother Shadreck Mudzingwa.

"Since I came here, I have been in and out of Ingutsheni Hospital," he said.

Throughout his life he has had four wives but they couldn't stand his mental state.

"I married four times and whenever my situation got bad they left me," he said.

Last year his relative took him to Madzibaba Emmanuel Gwandida popularly known as Prophet Madzibaba Mutumwa. His latest wife Debra Siziba believes he has been healed.

"He started to behave normally after he was prayed for. We then took him back to Ingutsheni Hospital and the psychiatrist said he was normal," said Siziba.