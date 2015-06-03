Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Cosby confined to his home as team decries his case a 'public lynching'

Trump campaign panned by House Intel Committee for Trump Tower meeting

PA Congressman resigns after using taxpayer money to settle sex claim

'Golden State Killer' makes his first appearance in court

Hunting is suspended in Maine as massive manhunt continues

Othman Benjelloun

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Michiel Le Roux

Mohamed Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Matthew Ashimolowo

Man claims healing miracle for mental illness

27/04/2018 18:25:00
A 48-YEAR-OLD man claims he used to be mentally unstable but has been healed.

Simbarashe Gurajena from Nguboyenja in Bulawayo showed B-Metro his hospital records that prove he has been in and out of mental health institutions since the early 90s.

He claimed that sometime in the early 90s he broke into a church having heard strange voices only to be found later sitting there alone.

"I became mad after I broke into Zimuto Mission church premises after hearing voices of people speaking inside the church," he said.

Thereafter, he was arrested and spent two weeks at Masvingo Remand Prison.

"After my trial for unlawful entry the magistrate ordered that I should be mentally examined by two State doctors.

After examining me the doctors declared that I was mentally unstable and I was taken to Mlondolozi Prison Hospital," he said.

From 1990 to 1994 he was at Mlondolozi Hospital. At the end of 1994 he was released after the doctors felt he was better.

He was to later shock the community.

"I caught a snake and ate it. After that word spread that I was dead. Shockingly two publications carried the story. Yes, I used to eat dead snakes," he said.

In some parts of Asia, snakes are a staple diet but in this part of the country it is linked to witchcraft.

His problem went from bad to worse when his wife left him.

"A man snatched my wife and I heard that the man was staying at one of the homesteads at Machakata Village. I went there with the intention of burning my wife and her man. When I got there they were not there and I burnt four homesteads of the man's relatives," he said blaming it on his mental state at the time.

He was then taken to Chikurubi Psychiatric Hospital only to be released in 2005.

After the death of his mother in 2006, his family decided that he should be taken to Bulawayo to stay with his brother Shadreck Mudzingwa.

"Since I came here, I have been in and out of Ingutsheni Hospital," he said.

Throughout his life he has had four wives but they couldn't stand his mental state.

"I married four times and whenever my situation got bad they left me," he said.

Last year his relative took him to Madzibaba Emmanuel Gwandida popularly known as Prophet Madzibaba Mutumwa. His latest wife Debra Siziba believes he has been healed.

"He started to behave normally after he was prayed for. We then took him back to Ingutsheni Hospital and the psychiatrist said he was normal," said Siziba.

