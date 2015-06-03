Woman sets boyfriend's ex-lover' hut ablaze

A 19-year-old Silobela woman went berserk after she saw her boyfriend entering his ex-lover's bedroom and went on to set the house ablaze out of jealousy while they were still inside.

Moleen Mpofu (19) of Mafraha village, Silobela under Chief Malisa appeared before the Gweru Regional Magistrate Morgan Nemadire facing four counts of attempted murder.

Mpofu pleaded guilty and begged the court to be lenient as she testified that she did not intend to harm the complainant but she was jealous and angry as she assumed that her boyfriend was cheating on her with his previous lover.

She was remanded to April 27 in custody for sentencing.

It was the State's case that, on October 26 last year around midnight, Mpofu saw her boyfriend Decent Ncube entering the complainant Grace Ndlovu's bedroom.

It is alleged that Ncube and Ndlovu were previously in a relationship and they had a child together before separating.

The court heard that after seeing her boyfriend entering Ndlovu's bedroom she followed him fuming with jealousy since she once heard rumours in the village that her boyfriend was spending nights at his ex-lover's house.

Upon arrival at the house, the convict went on to set the house on fire and left the house burning, intending to kill the two.

Ndlovu, her two children and Ncube managed to flee and escaped the fire and did not sustain any serious injuries.

The court heard that, some of the neighbours came to the scene to rescue the complainant.

They tried to put off the fire, however, it was out of control and they only managed to salvage some property from the burning house.

Kelvin Guveya appeared for the State.