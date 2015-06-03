Landlord pays tenant surprise sex visit

A BULAWAYO man from Nkulumane, Admire Tshuma (31), snuck into his tenant's corner bedroom to offer surprise sex and was rejected.

The tenant, Nyaradzo Murogodi (37), who seemed disturbed by her landlord's behaviour narrated her ordeal when Tshuma appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Tancy Dube facing indecent assault charges as defined in Section 67 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

"He came in and he began touching me then I woke up while he was on my thighs. I was terrified thinking some rapists or thieves had got into the house," she said.

She used her phone's torch light to identify Tshuma.

"When I switched on my phone light to find Tshuma undressed in my room I was shocked and angry at the same time.

When I asked him what he was doing he couldn't say much, he just asked me if we could finish what he had begun and just indulge in sex. I was so angry and I screamed for neighbours to come in and help me. He then forced the door open and ran like a crazy person,"" she added.

Tshuma was sentenced to 300 hours of community service.