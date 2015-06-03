Hubby takes wife's panties to work

BAD girls don't deserve underwear!

That is Nicholas Makwara's thumb rule for his wife Cathelene Makunganidze whom he accuses of disrespecting him.

Makunganidze said her husband confiscates her panties and hides them at his workplace. She revealed this in her protection order application.

She also complained that her husband was also physically, emotionally and sexually abusing her, adding that at one time he bashed her in front of their children while she was naked.

"Nicholas Makwara who is the father of my two children abuses me verbally, physically, emotionally and sexually. He assaults me with an electrical cord, open hands and hosepipe. At one time he assaulted me in front of our children while I was naked.

"At times he chases me out of the house at night. He also took all my belongings to his workplace including my undergarments. He also stole my bank card and I want him to return all the stolen items including my panties,"" said Makunganidze.

She also claimed her husband was forcing her to have sex with him and coming to her workplace to harass her. When asked by the magistrate to respond to his wife's accusations, Makwara said she was the one who was abusing him.

"She is the one who is abusing me. She once assaulted me with a knobkerrie and stabbed me with a kitchen knife.

She is always threatening to scald me with boiling cooking oil.

"She once disappeared from home for seven days and when I asked her where she had been she became violent," responded Makwara.

Magistrate Tashaya granted Makunganidze the protection order warning Makwara not to verbally, physically, sexually and emotionally abuse her. He also ordered him not to evict his wife from their matrimonial home.