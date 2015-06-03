Breaking: FG declares Tuesday public holiday

The federal government has declared Tuesday, May 1, 2018, as a public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Workers’ Day.

The minister of interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) who disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, April 27, congratulated Nigerian workers on their loyalty, strength of character, hard work, sacrifice and dedication to building a greater Nigeria, Punch reports.

The minister in a statement by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr M. Umar, appreciated “the central role workers play in government activities and decisions, and for keeping faith with the present administration in its resolve to build a better Nigeria.”

Dambazau solicited the continuous support of Nigerian workers in government’s effort to re-position the economy and uphold the shared legacy of all Nigerians.

“The minister wishes all Nigerian workers a successful May Day celebration,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the minister for labour and productivity, Chris Ngige, on Monday, March 5, assured Nigerian workers that implementation of a new minimum wage in the country would be done.

He said the committee set up for that purpose by the federal government had already started work.

Ngige gave the assurance while speaking with journalists shortly after witnessing the swearing in of newly-elected chairmen of the 18 local government councils in Edo at the Government House, Benin.

