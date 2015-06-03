BBNaija 2018: Dee One cheated on his wife with Vandora - Nigerian chef claims

- Former BBNaija star Dee One has been accused of cheating on his wife

- The BBNaija ex-housemate was accused of cheating with fellow housemate Vandora

- A chef who claimed to have evidence of the scandal revealed it in a comment on social media

Dee One, Nigerian comedian who was on the Big Brother Naija 2018 show has been accused of cheating on his wife. The accusation was made by a Nigerian chef who made the revelation in a comment on Instagram.

The former housemate who was accused of cheating on on fellow housemate Vandora seemed to be the only one who had no romantic ties in the house that's why this accusation comes as a shock to many Nigerians.

NAIJ.com had reported that Dee One had claimed that his wife had told him he was the reason for his own eviction because he had no romantic ties in the house.

A Nigerian chef identified as Princessia49 on Instagram had, however, claimed that the former housemate had cheated on his wife with Vandora. The Instagram user had stated that she had spotted in with Vandora at an hotel in Lagos.

The chef who is a big fan of BBNaija 2018 finalist Tobi further revealed that Dee One had no right to speak bad about Tobi.

Princessia49's accusation comes after Dee One was captured on camera stating that Tobi was manipulative in the house. He had also stated that Tobi deserved what he got from Cee-C.

Source: Naija.ng