Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

Cosby confined to his home as team decries his case a 'public lynching'

Trump campaign panned by House Intel Committee for Trump Tower meeting

PA Congressman resigns after using taxpayer money to settle sex claim

'Golden State Killer' makes his first appearance in court

Hunting is suspended in Maine as massive manhunt continues

News

Most beautiful native attires for pregnant ladies

by 27/04/2018 16:39:00 0 comments 1 Views

For all the peoples of the world, the word "mother" is associated with kindness, tenderness, love and beauty. Yes, with beauty! But some pregnant women think that good appearance and pregnancy are not compatible. This point of view is a big mistake. It's no secret that every future mother is charming in her own way. The latest native wears for ladies will help you to emphasize the best natural properties.

pregnant ladies

What clothes to buy considering all the requirements of the situation?

The most important thing that must be observed is freedom of movement. During first 4-4,5 months, you may not worry about this and calmly wear clothes from your everyday wardrobe. But during fifth month, it is already worthwhile to think about the choice of appropriate Nigerian fashionable clothes for pregnancy without missing any details.

Native wears for pregnant women

They should not be tight. Dresses and blouses in A-style are ideal for future mothers. All because the waist of such clothes is overstated and the bottom is flared. This property is most favorable for a growing and rounded tummy. In addition, this style almost never goes out of fashion due to the fact that it emphasizes femininity and harmony of the figure.

READ ALSO: Ankara styles for breastfeeding mothers - beautiful and comfortable designs

Maternity Gown

With regard to the trousers and skirts, they should be abandoned in the later months of pregnancy because of the presence of a belt that will squeeze the tummy. However, at the moment there is a large choice of native styles that have inserts of elastic materials. Thanks to this, the fabric simply covers the belly without creating a discomfort, since it has the property of stretching.

Ankara maternity tops designs

Also you should pay special attention to underwear during pregnancy. It is desirable to prefer natural fabrics or knitwear because of the increased sensitivity of the skin. The occurrence of allergic reactions can affect the health of the future baby not in the best way and will bring many unpleasant minutes to the lady herself. Bras should have strong straps (they will help to keep the shape of the breast).

latest in fashion

Stylish, fashionable, beautiful attires for future moms - is it possible?

Of course! The times of gray and inexpressive clothes for pregnant women have passed. Designers tirelessly improve various models creating large collections for expectant mothers. Therefore, women should not worry about the stylishness, elegance and uniqueness of the clothes of their new wardrobe. The main thing is that convenience and comfort should accompany the lady during all period of pregnancy giving constant pleasure.

Native wears for pregnant girls

The best traditional wears in Nigerian fashion

Pregnancy does not mean that a woman should spend 9 months at home waiting for childbirth. This is a great time to enjoy life. Many future mothers attend social events. To do this, they should have beautiful clothes. The best options in this case - Iro and Buba styles. The presence of a loose blouse and wrapper allows adjusting the width of the waist.

Iro and Buba

We also recommend you to get an elegant Aso Ebi outfit sewn of high-quality luxury fabric.

Aso Ebi

One more popular trend - Ankara styles. This fabric is in demand for many years. It is used for tailoring traditional dresses, blouses, skirts, pantsuits and much more. There is a wide range of attires available on the market. You can always choose comfortable and chic models that will not hinder your movements.

Ankara

Despite the fact that Agbada and Kaftan styles were originally intended for men, today they are actively used by pregnant women. Lightweight natural fabric, loose cut - this is exactly what a future mother needs.

Agbada

You can also put on Boubou. Flowing fabric of this outfit looks truly majestic. This is a great option for everyday life and celebrations.

Boubou

These are the latest news from the world of fashion and style for pregnant women. We wish all future mothers to enjoy this unique time, to feel comfort and to realize their own attractiveness.

READ ALSO: Nigerian traditional maternity dresses - Best designs

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

