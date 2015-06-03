WATCH | Hero 'cowboy' tackles armed robber

An armed robber got more than he bargained for when an older man in a cowboy hat tackled him while he was trying to rob a store.

In the video footage, the robber can be seen walking into the Carnes Cares butcher shop in Monterrey, Mexico, and pointing his gun at a customer in a cowboy hat and the store's cashier.

As the robber turns his back to point his weapon at another customer, the cowboy pounces. Taken by surprise, the robber drops his gun as he tries to wriggle away from the cowboy's grip.

At this point an employee picks up the gun, while another tackles the robber as he tries to flee from the shop.

As police arrived to arrest him, the robber learnt a valuable lesson - don't mess with cowboys.