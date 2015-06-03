Property ownership can help unlock real freedom‚ says Maimane

He said that in the fight for democracy and equality‚ leaders such as Nelson Mandela chose to build one South Africa for all.

But “ours is still a deeply unjust and unequal society. And ours is still a society infected with racism and prejudice. It must be our focus to heal our country‚ both economically and socially.”

He blamed the ANC’s policies for economic exclusion.

“Black South Africans aren’t poor because they are black. They are poor because they are still enslaved by a system that keeps them poor‚” Maimane said. “This system is no longer apartheid or colonialism. This system is a set of policies‚ written and implemented by the ANC government that has failed our country in every possible way.”

The economy had to be rebuilt to include those who’ve been excluded‚ the land issue must be resolved within the framework of the Constitution and the basic education system mended “so that our children are not left behind”.