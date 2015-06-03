Klint Da Drunk finds himself in a babymama saga, says he will address the issue later

Well, it seems that the Nigerian popular stand-up comedian Klint Da Drunk, didn't escape the babymama saga surrounding almost every Nigerian celebrities.

A lady has publicly alleged that Klint Da Drunk is the father of her baby, as she said she is tired of keeping the secret.

The lady identified as Sandra Novo Jacob posted on her Facebook, revealing that Klint Da Drunk is the father of her child.

She further posted screen shots of chats between him and Klint, disclosing their private discussions surrounding their child and relationship.

She also posted screenshots of bank alerts, which showed that Klint has been sending money to her for the upkeep of the baby.

The woman wrote: “Klint da drunk is the father of my child, i can’t hide it anymore because am tired of caring for this child alone. I need him to play the role of a father to the child, ANNORA UCHECHI KLINT IGWEMBA”

Below are the screen shots.

Klint in a babymama saga. Source: Sandra Jacob/Facebook.

Since the allegation was levied on the comedian, he has being mute about it.

Well, the comedian when approached by Saturday Beats in a recent event concerning the issue, he said that hey shouldn't worry about the story as he will address it in due time.

He said: “Don’t worry about that one. That gist would come out in due time. Just leave that part,"

Source: Naija.ng