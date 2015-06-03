Chinese clubs battle for signature of veteran Premier League manager

- Various top football clubs in the Chinese super League are in contact with outgoing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

- They hope to convince the legendary French manager to move to the far east

- However Wenger would prefer a job in France or Spain

Various top football clubs in the Chinese super League are in contact with outgoing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger over a possible move to the far east.

Respected British media, The Mirror, report that Wenger, 68, has been inundated with offers since it was announced he was leaving Arsenal at the end of the season - and the biggest has come from China.

It is understood that the proposed deal is worth even more than what Marcello Lippi receives on his £24m-a-year deal as boss of the China national team while Pep Guardiola is the highest earner in the Premier League on £16m-a-year.

But Wenger, who currently earns £8m-a-year, can get even more after being sounded out with a serious offer from China when he steps down at Arsenal this summer.

However, the veteran French gaffer would prefer a job in France or Spain. He wants to carry on with day-to-day management and would ideally take a club which he can build up and help grow.

NAIJ.com previously reported that outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed his biggest regret at the Premier League club as he prepares to leave the Gunners at the end of the season.

The Frenchman announced last week that he will be leaving the North London club at the end of the season after 22 years in charge at Arsenal. Wenger has won three Premier League trophies during his time in charge of Arsenal as well as seven FA Cups.

