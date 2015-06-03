Nigerian Army arrests key Boko Haram suspect allegedly behind Benue killings

- Nigerian Army said it arrested a key Boko Haram suspect named Aminu Yaminu

- The suspect is believed to be responsible for most of the recent killings in Benue

- The Army restated its commitment to ensure that all the perpetrators of killings in Benue are brought to book

The Nigerian Army said that it has arrested a key Boko Haram suspect behind the recent killings in Benue state.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 27, by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni said that the arrest was made possible through combined troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services in Makurdi, Punch reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Ayeni identified the arrested Boko Haram as Aminu Yaminu aka Tarshaku.

Ayeni stated: “Nigerian troops have arrested the key Boko Haram suspect known as Aminu Yaminu nicknamed Tashaku who is believed to have masterminded most of the recent attacks in Benue state.”

He added that Aminu had concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on innocent citizens in Benue state.

“As earlier reinstated, Nigerian Army will ensure enemies of peace in the state are brought to justice.

“Nigerian Army encourages all law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

“They should also oblige the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely information that could lead to the arrests of criminal elements in our society,” Ayeni said in the statement.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Reverend Tor Uja, the executive secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) called on all Christians to still show love and commitment and not to embark on reprisal attacks to the killings in the country.

Uja made this call during the pilgrimage leaders meeting comprising the state chairmen and secretaries, held at the headquarters on Friday, April 27, in Abuja.

He advised that Christians should not go back to the primordial level to descend on perpetrators, adding that they should stand up to a Christian character, which was love.

Source: Naija.ng