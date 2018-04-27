Killings and 2019: At this rate, would there be anyone left to preside over? By Buchi Obichie (Opinion)

Latest News

Latest News

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Latest News

Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Latest News

Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

George H.W. Bush remains in hospital to build up strength

0out of 5

Republicans kill proposal to investigate the reasons behind Paul Ryan's firing of the House Chaplain

0out of 5

Vienna Tourist Board says New York City approved painting depicting female genitals on SoHo building

0out of 5

Kanye drops a new track, Ye vs. the People, in response to his latest support of Trump

0out of 5

NBC News boss acknowledges claims against Tom Brokaw

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
News

Killings and 2019: At this rate, would there be anyone left to preside over? By Buchi Obichie (Opinion)

by 27/04/2018 06:44:00 0 comments 1 Views

Editors’ note: The writer, Buchi Obichie, laments over the state of insecurity in Benue and elsewhere around the country. She notes that killer herdsmen are cutting people down with impunity, while citizens remain helpless. She cautions the president to step up to his responsibility and bring an end to this carnage, instead of focusing his energies on getting reelected.

It’s been another all-too familiar bloody week in Benue. Every single day beginning from Monday to Thursday, scores of people were killed by depraved, blood-thirsty individuals, in mindless unwarranted attacks!

On Monday, a soldier and passerby were killed; on Tuesday, 19 people including two priests were killed during morning Mass at a Catholic Church; on Wednesday, 22 people were reportedly slaughtered; and on Thursday, seven IDP’s were killed! I woke up on Friday, April 27 (today), expecting the worst!

What is happening? Nigeria has become a war-zone, and Benue state is the battlefront! How did we get here?

READ ALSO: Murder, gun-running charges: Are Melaye and Sani really being framed; who will speak up? by Buchi Obichie (Opinion)

Some people say these killer herdsmen are being sponsored, and are doing the most because 2019 is around the corner; others (like the president), have attributed the crisis to the fall of Libya.

The military is vowing to deal with culprits (and their sponsors), the state governor is crying that he has been abandoned by the federal government, the Catholic Church is asking Buhari to resign, the president’s aides are trying to offer explanations on behalf of their boss, the opposition is crying wolf, accusations and counter accusations are flying all over the place…and all the while, people are dying!

Like any other concerned Nigerian, I believe that the federal government (and president in particular) has a duty to protect lives and citizens; and if those in authority cannot live up to this fundamental constitutional obligation, then they have failed, and cannot lay any claim to our allegiance!

There is no use offering countless explanations if concrete results are not seen on ground; and while I realize that the military is overstretched at the moment, I cannot deny the fact that Benue’s security apparatus is weak.

But the killings are not just taking place in Benue; it’s happening in Taraba, in Nasarawa and many other states. Citizens are being slaughtered in their homes, in farms, in places of worship, on highways…everywhere. They are scared to leave their homes and scared to stay in their homes, scared to sleep and scared to be awake, scared of everything that moves and everything that stands still, scared of each other and each other’s shadows…scared of everything!

And in the midst of this madness, President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that he would seek election in 2019; and the opposition parties are gearing up to do battle against him. But I wonder: if these killings continue, would there be anyone left to govern over in 2019? Who would be left to rule over when the poor and defenseless get killed and the rich run out of the country in fear?

Make no mistakes; no one is safe in this climate. If thugs could invade the National Assembly and steal a mace, and a state lawmaker could be abducted and killed, then anyone can be targeted. Just because they have not come for you, does not mean that they cannot get you!

Instead of focusing on getting elected, the president ought to be focused on getting to the root of this matter; and one way he can begin, is to label these killer herdsmen as terrorists, because that is what they are! If people who did not go as far as going from house to house slaughtering others could be labeled terrorists, then there is no reason why these criminals who are perpetuating these barbaric acts in defiance of the law, should not also be classified as such!

If the current security arrangement is not yielding results, the president needs to sit down with his security chiefs and come up with a new strategy for defense. And this time, he needs to make sure that his orders are strictly carried out. You can’t send a security chief to a troubled state; only for him to go elsewhere! Everyone needs to sit up…people are dying!

Reacting to the situation in Benue, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria recently stated: “Since the president, who appointed the heads of the nation’s security agencies has refused to caution them even in the face of the chaos and barbarity into which our country has been plunged, we are left with no choice but to conclude that they are acting a script that he approves of.”

The late dictator, Sani Abacha is reported to have stated: “If insurgency lasts more than 24 hours, the government has a hand in it.”

Now, while I won’t go so far as saying the president approves of the lapses of his security chiefs in this matter or that the federal government has a hand in this violence; I do believe that as commander-in-chief, Buhari does have a duty to ensure that his officers are doing their jobs effectively. And with all the monies being withdrawn to fight insecurity, there is no reason why they shouldn’t be!

Gen TY Danjuma had earlier accused the military of complicity in the killings in his own state of Taraba.

He said: “This ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military; they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because you have no other place to go.”

In light of all these claims and accusations, I do believe that there are things that the president has to look into, seriously, concerning the security apparatus…except they want citizens to be pushed to the point where they bear arms to defend themselves!

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

I repeat, tackling the insecurity in the country should be Buhari’s main focus at this point; not reelection. Not only is it his constitutional and moral duty, it would also be a wise strategy because as I pointed out before, the opposition is already using the issue as a talking point…and their statements are not being ignored, as the killings show no sign of letting up.

If these senseless acts are being sponsored, then those responsible must be apprehended…fast…them and their errand boys. And if there are loopholes in the military and other security agencies, then those holes need to be plugged, fast.

Waiting for another minute before taking action, would be another minute too long and too risky…one which holds the potential of resulting in the deaths of more people!

This opinion piece was written by Buchi Obichie.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the editorial policy of NAIJ.com.

Time to take up arms against herdsmen attacks? - on NAIJ.com Street Gist:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More