WATCH | Royal wedding bells: Meet the commoners who married into royalty

WATCH | Royal wedding bells: Meet the commoners who married into royaltyby Mgaqelwa Oatway 28/04/2018 08:00:00 0 comments 1 Views
In just over three weeks, US actress Meghan Markle will join a select group of 'commoners' to marry into a royal family when she weds Britain’s Prince Harry at Windsor Castle.
Markle, 36, follows the likes of Kate Middleton, who married Harry’s elder brother William in 2011, and another American actress Grace Kelly who gave up her Hollywood career to become wife of Prince Rainier III of Monaco.
Click Here to Comment on this Article