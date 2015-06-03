“Tiger Brands’ statement amounts to an acknowledgement by the company that indeed this outbreak does come from their factory‚” said attorney Richard Spoor on Friday night. “We look forward to working with their lawyers and insurers to find an equitable solution for its injured consumers.”

Zain Lundell of LHL Attorneys said Tiger Brands’ announcement was “very helpful” in confirming “the causal link between Tiger Brands’ processed meat products and individuals who became ill or even died as a result of eating those processed meat products”.

And Marler of the food safety law firm Marler Clark of Seattle‚ said: “Tiger Brands should be commended for its transparency with the government and the public; this will go far to restoring consumer confidence.”

Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys and LHL Attorneys Incorporated have agreed to consolidate the two class actions brought by the two firms against Tiger Brands. The two firms‚ in partnership with Marler Clark currently represent 140 people affected by the outbreak. They are currently in the process of collecting medical records and epidemiological evidence related to the case.