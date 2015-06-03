A bike rider‚ believed to be in his late 20s‚ was killed and three other people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision In Randburg north-west of Johannesburg‚ on Friday night.

The accident occurred on the corner of Republic Road and Bram Fischer Drive.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

“At approximately 11pm‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found a man and woman‚ both believed to be in their 30s‚ sitting on the side of the road. The woman sustained moderate injuries and she was transported to Mediclinic Sandton by ER24.

“The biker was trapped under a vehicle and upon arrival he was declared dead by other emergency services on scene.

“Another man‚ believed to be in his 50s‚ sustained minor injuries and he was transported to a nearby hospital by other emergency services for further medical care‚” Siddall said.

“The exact details surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics‚ but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”