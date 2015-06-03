'The Rock' gives teen jaw dropping prom surprise

So he set up the surprise of a lifetime for Katie, his response was played over the school's intercom system.

"Because we are now best friends, and I have so much love for you because you're so awesome, I have a special gift. I've rented out a theater, the gift is this, grab all your favorite friends and closest family members and whoever you want to bring, because I'm showing you a screening of my new movie, Rampage... and all the popcorn and candy and soda you can drink, cause it's all on me."