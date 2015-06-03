Pray for Buhari; stop complaining - CAC leader tells Christians

- Pastor Abraham Akinosun, president of the Christ Apostolic Church, has called on Christians to pray for President Buhari and stop complaining

- He said leaders fail when people fail to pray; and that when leaders are cursed, the consequences would be borne by citizens

- He also expressed dissatisfaction over recurrent killings in the country, and urged the president to put an end to it

The president, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Abraham Akinosun on Saturday, April 28, urged churches to stop complaining but pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome challenges facing the nation, NAN reports.

Akinosun made the appeal while ministering at the grand finale of a seven-day fasting and prayer at Ikoyi Mountain, Ero-Omo village, Osun for the nation on Saturday morning.

NAIJ.com gathers that the prayer was organised by Evangelist Felix Adunpe, the general overseer, Signs and Wonders Prayer Ministries, in collaboration with the CAC, held between April 21 and April 27.

The prayer, which had hundreds of Christians praying from 11pm to 4am, was tagged: “Nigeria Must be Redeemed”.

Akimosun, the former chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, said that only God could redeem Nigeria from her present predicaments.

According to the cleric, who read from Psalm 122: 6 and Jeremiah 29:11, God loves Nigeria and would heal the nation of her current socio-economic and security challenges with prayers.

“Leaders fail when people fail to pray. Stop abusing and cursing our leaders because as you curse them the consequences will be borne by all citizens.

“If we pray for our leaders, God will inspire them and everything will be all right. We should not lose hope in Nigeria.

“Let us pray for peace, progress and prosperity of the nation. We need to pray for economic resurgence and prosperity. We need God’s intervention in this country.

“We need to pray for this nation because of innocent people that are being slaughtered everyday. Let’s pray for the redemption of this country.

“It is important we pray for the president. It is our response as children of God to pray for our leaders and the country. If we fail, many evil will be springing up,” he said.

According to Akinosun, Nigerians must bring to fore, sincere love for the country, and shun hatred because it is the only country we possess.

He said that Nigeria required a forthright leadership that would lead her to desired destinations of economic advancement, peace and prosperity.

The cleric, who cautioned against self defence, said that such step would make killings more rampant in the nation.

He added: “Let’s cry to God. This is the work of the church. The hope of every nation is the church. People continue to rebuke the church if we fail to do our responsibility.

“We have God that answers prayers. If we can reverence God by asking forgiveness, God will heal our land. It now clear that this nation needs prayers for the leadership and the followership.”

The cleric, who urged the federal government to restructure the security architecture of the country, expressed dissatisfaction over recurrent killings and economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Akinosun, who also called for an end corruption, ritualism, kidnapping, urged the political leaders to be alert to their responsibility and be selfless to end crisis.

“The president must do everything in his capacity to see that the killings stop,” he added.

He later led the people into serious prayer for nation’s redemption and intervention in her governance, saying sacking the president would not solve Nigeria’s problem.

