‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

George H.W. Bush remains in hospital to build up strength

Republicans kill proposal to investigate the reasons behind Paul Ryan's firing of the House Chaplain

Vienna Tourist Board says New York City approved painting depicting female genitals on SoHo building

Kanye drops a new track, Ye vs. the People, in response to his latest support of Trump

NBC News boss acknowledges claims against Tom Brokaw

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Chris Kirubi

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Miloud Chaabi

Mohamed Al Fayed

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Pray for Buhari; stop complaining - CAC leader tells Christians

28/04/2018 08:18:00

- Pastor Abraham Akinosun, president of the Christ Apostolic Church, has called on Christians to pray for President Buhari and stop complaining

- He said leaders fail when people fail to pray; and that when leaders are cursed, the consequences would be borne by citizens

- He also expressed dissatisfaction over recurrent killings in the country, and urged the president to put an end to it

The president, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Abraham Akinosun on Saturday, April 28, urged churches to stop complaining but pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome challenges facing the nation, NAN reports.

Akinosun made the appeal while ministering at the grand finale of a seven-day fasting and prayer at Ikoyi Mountain, Ero-Omo village, Osun for the nation on Saturday morning.

READ ALSO: APC national chairmanship: Why we chose Oshiomole - Eta

NAIJ.com gathers that the prayer was organised by Evangelist Felix Adunpe, the general overseer, Signs and Wonders Prayer Ministries, in collaboration with the CAC, held between April 21 and April 27.

The prayer, which had hundreds of Christians praying from 11pm to 4am, was tagged: “Nigeria Must be Redeemed”.

Akimosun, the former chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, said that only God could redeem Nigeria from her present predicaments.

According to the cleric, who read from Psalm 122: 6 and Jeremiah 29:11, God loves Nigeria and would heal the nation of her current socio-economic and security challenges with prayers.

“Leaders fail when people fail to pray. Stop abusing and cursing our leaders because as you curse them the consequences will be borne by all citizens.

“If we pray for our leaders, God will inspire them and everything will be all right. We should not lose hope in Nigeria.

“Let us pray for peace, progress and prosperity of the nation. We need to pray for economic resurgence and prosperity. We need God’s intervention in this country.

“We need to pray for this nation because of innocent people that are being slaughtered everyday. Let’s pray for the redemption of this country.

“It is important we pray for the president. It is our response as children of God to pray for our leaders and the country. If we fail, many evil will be springing up,” he said.

According to Akinosun, Nigerians must bring to fore, sincere love for the country, and shun hatred because it is the only country we possess.

He said that Nigeria required a forthright leadership that would lead her to desired destinations of economic advancement, peace and prosperity.

The cleric, who cautioned against self defence, said that such step would make killings more rampant in the nation.

He added: “Let’s cry to God. This is the work of the church. The hope of every nation is the church. People continue to rebuke the church if we fail to do our responsibility.

“We have God that answers prayers. If we can reverence God by asking forgiveness, God will heal our land. It now clear that this nation needs prayers for the leadership and the followership.”

The cleric, who urged the federal government to restructure the security architecture of the country, expressed dissatisfaction over recurrent killings and economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Akinosun, who also called for an end corruption, ritualism, kidnapping, urged the political leaders to be alert to their responsibility and be selfless to end crisis.

“The president must do everything in his capacity to see that the killings stop,” he added.

He later led the people into serious prayer for nation’s redemption and intervention in her governance, saying sacking the president would not solve Nigeria’s problem.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, the general evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church, revived the hope of discouraged Nigerians.

He said God would surely roll away their reproach in the year 2018 and prophesied that God's grace will be upon the president as he embarks on resolving Nigeria's economic plights.

He inspired hope by saying that Nigeria's glory and greatness will return if citizens seek God in prayer and align their lives with His word.

EXCLUSIVE: Be patient with President Buhari, Femi Adesina tells Nigerians - on NAIJ.com TV:

Source: Naija.ng

