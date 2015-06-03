Turn away from your wicked ways, God'll heal our land - Olumba Olumba tells Nigerians

- Olumba Olumba Obu has revealed how Nigeria can be saved

- The leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star urged Nigerians to run to God for intervention

- According to Obu, God would intervene in the social, economic and political challenges of Nigeria should citizens call upon Him

The spiritual head of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu has called on Nigerians to turn to God with fervent prayers and He would intervene in her social, economic, and political challenges of our nation.

Obu who was represented by Christ Ambassador Samuel Inok made this known at the Church’s 100th anniversary celebration in Surulere, Lagos.

He said that when Nigerians embrace God, He would intervene in the social, economic and political challenges of our nation.

“If the nation will turn to God, and turn from their wicked ways, He will heal our land.

“We have been talking about peace, how can you give peace if you don’t have it, it is only God that have peace and can give peace.

“If we confess our sins, worship God in spirit and in truth which should be at all times.

“Nigerians should turn a new leaf and worship God and not visit the house of God only; we should not wear God as masquerade.

“We should not turn religion into cultism, where people create factions to fight against themselves, it is not what our God said,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on December 30, 1918, the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star was inaugurated.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had urged the federal government to take decisive steps in dismantling Boko Haram and herdsmen in the country.

The general secretary of the association said the menace of the two entities was becoming unbearable in the country.

Musa Asake said CAN strongly condemned the killings in the country and urged the government to immediately halt the murderous activities of insurgents in the country.

Source: NAN

Source: Naija.ng