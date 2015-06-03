BBNaija finalist Tobi opens up on his age controversy, kiss with Cee-C

Different reactions have trailed BBNaija's finalist Tobi's as many belief that he must have lied about his age.

It is no longer news to all that many Nigerians have questioned the young man. To clear the air, Tobi has given reasons many people would not believe he is just 23 years old.

Tobi said, “It is not surprising that they did not believe me. I feel that the reason they did not believe me is because of my accomplishments, not many people of my age have done what I have achieved in life.

“I graduated from school at 18, I worked for about four years and within that time, I have also done my Chartered Financial Analyst level one qualification; it is a reputable finance qualification.

“I still have two more levels to go. To a lot of people, it is really hard to believe, especially if they compare it with their life or other people’s standard.

“I have not always been the smartest kid but I have always been smart in my own way . I graduated from school with a Second Class Upper degree even though I was the youngest in my class. I come from a family where you are taught to be hard working.

“At that young age, I had some distractions but I knew that I could not attend the university without finishing without a very good result.”

Asked what his parents told him when he first time saw them after the show, he added,

“They told me that they are proud of me and my father called me his role model and that meant a lot to me.

“Not every man gets such words from his father. It was a great moment for me.”

Speaking about his controversial fellow housemate Cee-C and how he felt about their kiss in the Big Brother House, Tobi said he was surprised when the long awaited kiss finally came, adding that even when it came, he felt Cee-c was playing game.

In his words, “I actually did not see us kissing because I felt she had a picture she wanted to paint to the world, so I never really expected a kiss despite the fact that we played around the house and it was almost as if we were flirting with each other.

“Even when she kissed me, I thought she was playing a game with me and this is me being honest.

“The kiss came to me as a surprise and for a few days, I was worried because I began to wonder what game she was playing.

“That was a situation I did not understand.”

