APC national chairmanship: Why we chose Oshiomole instead of Oyegun - National vice chairman reveals

- The APC national vice chairman for the south-south, Ntufam Hillard Eta, has disclosed why Adams Oshiomole was chosen for the national chairmanship position

- He said the zone was not stopping John Oyegun from contesting; but that majority of the people want Oshiomole to become national chairman of the party

- Eta said the ruling party would have a new lease of life when Oshiomole assumes leadership

Ntufam Hillard Eta, the national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), south-south, has disclosed why the zone picked the former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomole, for the national chairmanship position, ahead of the incumbent, Chief John Oyegun, Vanguard reports.

The APC’s South-South Executive Council had met in Benin on Monday, April 23, to endorse Oshiomole as the zone’s choice for the national chairmanship position.

READ ALSO: 2019: Vote for the candidate who can deliver - CAN tells Christians

NAIJ.com gathers that Eta stated that Oshiomole was chosen because majority of the people wanted him.

He said the APC needs re-branding, reinvigoration, new creativity and strong leadership at the moment.

In his words: “Everybody who has been monitoring the situation in Nigeria and our party would understand what it means to have Oshiomhole as the chairman of APC.

“We are not stopping Oyegun from contesting and Chief Ebri my leader, but what we are saying is that majority of the people prefer Oshiomhole as our candidate.

“If you ask for my opinion, I am the national vice chairman for close to four years now and I believe the APC presently needs rebranding, reinvigoration, we need new creativity, and we need to build strong leadership.

“I can tell you that we have been lacking very seriously, leadership at the national level of our party. And when we bring Oshiomhole on board, I can tell you that the party will have a new lease of life.

“The impunity that has crept into the APC will be halted, and the laws of the party will be respected.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that ahead of the national convention of the APC, four out of the six state chairmen of the party from the south-south region, distanced themselves from the purported endorsement of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The chairmen who distanced themselves from the endorsement are the Rivers state APC chairman, Chief Davies Ikanya; his Bayelsa state counterpart, Deacon Joseph Fafi; Cross River state APC chairman, Etim John; and the Akwa Ibom state APC chairman, Dr Amadu Attai as well as the APC deputy national secretary, Honourable Victor Giadom.

The five party leaders had stormed out of the south-south zonal caucus meeting, in protest for what they said were plans by the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the zonal vice chairman of the party, Hilliard Eta to adopt Oshiomhole as the south-south zone's candidate for the party’s national chairman.

APC official tells why his party could be voted out in 2019 - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng