We had intelligence break down - Kwara CP explain why many people died in Offa bank robbery

- The police has revealed why many people were killed in the recent Offa robbery incidence

- Kwara state commissioner of police said there was a break down of intelligence report in Offa prior to the robbery attack

- According to Amiun Saleh, the robbers overwhelmed the police officers in the area

The newly appointed commissioner of police in Kwara state, Aminu Saleh, has explained why many deaths were recorded in the robbery incident which took place in Offa, Kwara state.

Saleh said the large number of robbers who invaded commercial banks in the city overwhelmed the few policemen on ground at the time.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, April 26, in Ilorin, Saleh said there was a break down of intelligence report in Offa prior to the robbery attack.

READ ALSO: Benue killings: Face of key suspect arrested by Army, revealed (photo)

Adding that the police had low connectivity with members of the community, Saleh said the police had no knowledge of the attack beforehand.

“We had an intelligence break down. We had many criminals attacking a few policemen. We had little information on the attack before it happened," Saleh said.

He said the police is currently re-strategising and re-positioning its officers to work on the community and ensure that those lapses observed are addressed.

READ ALSO: 2019: What candidates/party Christians and Nigerians should vote for in 2019 - CAN reveals

“What essentially went wrong is our response capacity. We’re going to correct all those anomalies and get our men to be more responsive.

“We’re on the trail of the suspects and a lot of successes have been recorded. It is true that we have deficit of APC in the state; in fact we have two moribund ones. But there is already an arrangement on the ground by the state government to intervene and assist in this manner," Saleh added.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a mobile police officer was, on Thursday, April 19, killed during a bank robbery at First Bank in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The robbers during the attack, carted away an undisclosed amount of money before the arrival of security operatives.

The incident which was made known in the pictures that surfaced online showed some residents gathered at the bank premises.

Robbers return firearms to Nigerian Police | Naij.com TV - Latest Crime News in Nigeria - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng