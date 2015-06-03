Mikel Obi sends strong warning to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte over Victor Moses

- Chelsea manager Antonio Conte converted Nigeria's Victor Moses to a wingback when he arrived at the Stamford Bridge two summers back

- The 27-year-old player a key role in the Blues winning the Premier League title last season

- However, the Tianjin TEDA feels the Italian born tactician can still field the Nigerian at his normal position

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has told Chelsea manager to stop fielding Nigeria international Victor Moses as a defender at the club.

The 27-year-old winger was turned to a wing back by the Italian born tactician when he arrived the Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016.

And the former Liverpool forward performed excellently well in the alien position after helping them clinch the Premier League title at the end of last season, as well as help them return to the Champions League this season.

Mikel Obi, who was frozen out of the Blues team by the former Italy national team coach said his countryman is an attacker and not a defender, hence, the manager should not try to convert him to a position he’s not used to.

The former Wigan Athletic forward has always thrived as a winger – though he managed the new role under Conte very well.

However, Mikel wants his man in the attacking position as the Super Eagles preparing for their sixth World Cup campaign in Russia this summer.

"Antonio Conte wants him to play as a right wingback but Victor has always played as a right winger," Mikel told FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine.

"Victor is young, fast, he is quick, he is strong, he is powerful, he has everything."

The 31-year-old midfielder spent over a decade at the Stamford Bridge from 2006 to 2017 before joining his Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

He scored just Premier League goal in over 245 matches in his 11 year reign at the club, while he has a Champions league and an Europa League titles to show for it.

The former Lyn Oslo man also won two Premier League and two FA Cup titles with one EFL trophy at the Stamford Bridge.

Mikel broke into the Super Eagles team in 2006 and has got six goals in 82 matches for the national team, and he has won one African Cup of Nations, and an Olympic bronze medal in Brazil two years ago.

