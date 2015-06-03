Mikel Obi sends strong warning to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte over Victor Moses

Latest News

'Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire'- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

George H.W. Bush remains in hospital to build up strength

Republicans kill proposal to investigate the reasons behind Paul Ryan's firing of the House Chaplain

Vienna Tourist Board says New York City approved painting depicting female genitals on SoHo building

Kanye drops a new track, Ye vs. the People, in response to his latest support of Trump

NBC News boss acknowledges claims against Tom Brokaw

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Mikel Obi sends strong warning to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte over Victor Moses

by 28/04/2018 07:25:00

- Chelsea manager Antonio Conte converted Nigeria's Victor Moses to a wingback when he arrived at the Stamford Bridge two summers back

- The 27-year-old player a key role in the Blues winning the Premier League title last season

- However, the Tianjin TEDA feels the Italian born tactician can still field the Nigerian at his normal position

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has told Chelsea manager to stop fielding Nigeria international Victor Moses as a defender at the club.

The 27-year-old winger was turned to a wing back by the Italian born tactician when he arrived the Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016.

And the former Liverpool forward performed excellently well in the alien position after helping them clinch the Premier League title at the end of last season, as well as help them return to the Champions League this season.

READ ALSO: Arsenal edge closer to signing Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer

Mikel Obi, who was frozen out of the Blues team by the former Italy national team coach said his countryman is an attacker and not a defender, hence, the manager should not try to convert him to a position he’s not used to.

The former Wigan Athletic forward has always thrived as a winger – though he managed the new role under Conte very well.

However, Mikel wants his man in the attacking position as the Super Eagles preparing for their sixth World Cup campaign in Russia this summer.

"Antonio Conte wants him to play as a right wingback but Victor has always played as a right winger," Mikel told FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine.

"Victor is young, fast, he is quick, he is strong, he is powerful, he has everything."

The 31-year-old midfielder spent over a decade at the Stamford Bridge from 2006 to 2017 before joining his Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

He scored just Premier League goal in over 245 matches in his 11 year reign at the club, while he has a Champions league and an Europa League titles to show for it.

The former Lyn Oslo man also won two Premier League and two FA Cup titles with one EFL trophy at the Stamford Bridge.

Mikel broke into the Super Eagles team in 2006 and has got six goals in 82 matches for the national team, and he has won one African Cup of Nations, and an Olympic bronze medal in Brazil two years ago.

Source: Naija.ng

