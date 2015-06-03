2019: What candidates/party Christians and Nigerians should vote for in 2019 - CAN reveals

- The Christian Association of Nigeria has urged Nigerians to vote for a political party that will promote democracy, which translates to justice, equity and fairness for all

- The association’s general secretary also urged Christians to vote for a candidate who they think can deliver, when the day comes

- He further called on all Christian assemblies, within and outside Nigeria, to observe a Sunday of mourning with a peaceful protest on April 29

The general secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Musa Asake, has called on Nigerians of voting age to ensure they obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in readiness for the 2019 general elections to vote for candidates of their choice, NAN reports.

He made the comments at a news conference at the association’s secretariat on Friday, April 27, in Abuja.

“Nigerians must vote into power a political party that will promote democracy, which translates to justice, equity and fairness for all.

“If Christians are waiting for CAN to direct us to a particular party, we cannot pin point a party for anybody, it will not happen.

“All we are saying is, get your voter card, go out and vote the person you think can deliver when the day comes.

“Let us consult and find out the political parties that are there, read their ideologies and everything,’’ he said.

The general secretary general called on all Christian assemblies, within and outside Nigeria, to observe a Sunday of mourning with a peaceful protest on April 29.

He noted that the protest was going to be within the neighborhood, on the killings and to demand for the remaining Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu’s release.

“The protest we are talking about is not that you go about and begin to destroy things; but when you raise your placards in front of your Church, that is okay.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria decried the lack of commitment by Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs).

The Kogi state chapter of the association said it was worrisome that about eight million Nigerians were yet to collect ther PVCs from many collection centres across Nigeria.

The CAN chairman of the state chapter, Bishop John Ibenu, said there was need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to step up sensitisation campaign and enlightenment for the people.

He said with the campaign, citizens would understand the need for them to collect their PVCs ahead of the 2019 elections.

