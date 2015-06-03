Despite hospitalisation, Dino Melaye’s recall from Senate starts today, April 28 - INEC insists

Latest News

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

George H.W. Bush remains in hospital to build up strength

Republicans kill proposal to investigate the reasons behind Paul Ryan's firing of the House Chaplain

Vienna Tourist Board says New York City approved painting depicting female genitals on SoHo building

Kanye drops a new track, Ye vs. the People, in response to his latest support of Trump

NBC News boss acknowledges claims against Tom Brokaw

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

News

Despite hospitalisation, Dino Melaye’s recall from Senate starts today, April 28 - INEC insists

- INEC said it will start the recall process of Senator Melaye today, Saturday, April 28, as scheduled in the timetable

- The electoral body said the senator’s current health situation cannot stall the recall process

- It, however, advised Melaye to send agents to monitor the process if he could not be present

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that Senator Dino Melaye’s current health status will not stall his recall process from the Senate.

The electoral commission said it will commence the recall process on Saturday, April 28, despite the fact that the embattled senator has been in the hospital for the past few days, Premium Times reports.

Recall that thousands of constituents of Dino Melaye’s Kogi West had last year written to INEC to demand the recall of the senator.

Although the electoral commission tried to commence the process as required by law, it was stopped by various legal maneuverings of the senator.

The court of appeal, however, eventually gave INEC the power to proceed with the recall. Consequently, INEC released a time table for the process to commence on April 28.

Melaye is in hospital after he allegedly jumped off a police vehicle while being taken to Kogi where the police want to try him for criminal conspiracy and allegedly sponsoring criminals.

Premium Times quoted Oluwole Uzzi, INEC’s director of voter education and publicity, to have said: “The process is continuing according to court order and the constitution. It has nothing to do with him being in prison or anywhere. It’s a process it must continue.”

When asked whether Melaye would be able to monitor the recall process from his hospital bed, Uzzi said: “He can choose to have his agents present if he can’t be present.”

The Kogi state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, James Apam, in a press conference on Wednesday, April 25, in Lokoja also said that the commission had put all necessary modalities in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Melaye’s media aide, Gideon Ayodele, however, decried his principal’s latest ordeal on Friday, April 27, saying the acts of the police were orchestrated to keep the senator preoccupied amidst ongoing efforts to recall him.

Ayodele claimed: “They planned everything. It was a plot to get him distracted and make it difficult for him to rally his base or verify signatures.”

Today, Saturday, April 28, INEC would verify the signatures of the thousands who signed to recall the lawmaker.

The results would be announced on Sunday, April 29. If the signatures are successfully verified to be positive, then INEC will fix a date for a referendum in Kogi West to remove the senator.

Prominent civic groups like Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria have said they would monitor the recall process.

The EIE recently launched “the citizen’s guide to the recall process” to educate Nigerians on how to constitutionally recall a lawmaker they are displeased with.

Melaye, a key ally of Senate President Bukola Saraki, has blamed his travails on the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

Both men are members of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, but are political adversaries. Governor Bello has, however, denied being responsible for the lawmaker’s travails.

Should Melaye be successfully recalled, his would be the first successful recall of a federal lawmaker in Nigeria’s recent democratic experience.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) directed its members in Kogi state to vote against the recall of Senator Dino Melaye during the verification of signatures of petitioners.

In a statement in Lokoja on Friday, the party said that it was not in support of the recall of Melaye from the beginning.

INEC said that the verification would hold from 8am to 2pm in 552 of 560 polling units in the seven local governments that make up Kogi West senatorial district.

