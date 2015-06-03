Kogi now free from yellow fever for 40 years - Government

- Kogi state is now free from yellow fever for the next 40 year, the state government has said

- The government said effort on yellow fever immunisation has yielded positive result

- Abubakar Yakubu, the executive director of the Kogi state Primary Healthcare Development Agency the agency scaled up the vaccination to cover all the 21 local government in the state

The Kogi state government has said that the state is free from yellow fever until the next 40 years.

The executive director of the Kogi state Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Abubakar Yakubu, while speaking on Friday, April 27, at an interactive session with journalists said there are plans to establish model health centres in each of the 21 local government areas of the state.

Yakubu said Kogi state's effort on yellow fever immunisation has yielded positive result that will curtailed yellow fever outbreak in the State for the next 40 years, Vanguard reports.

He also said there has been great improvement on the effectiveness experienced by the primary healthcare system in the state.

Yakubu added that in an effort to reposition the state primary healthcare system and make it more effective, an executive bill for the take off of the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) has been sent to the state assembly awaiting passage.

He said: “When the PHCUOR becomes effective, it will bring all primary healthcare departments of local governments under the control of the agency for purpose of ensuring a single line of authority, better coordination, efficiency and effectiveness in healthcare delivery."

“In course of the continuous investigation on vaccination and feedback on yellow fever outbreak in the state, the agency scaled up the vaccination to cover all the 21 local government in the state.

“WHO was impressed and scored the state high on the success of the exercise. All things being equal, we don’t expect any yellow fever outbreak in Kogi State in the next 40 years.

“The intervention, would go a long way in improving immunization coverage and check preventable child killer diseases and as well, prevent morbidity and mortality in the state," Yakubu said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the governor of Kogi state had set a judicial commission of inquiry to look into the suspected herdsmen attacks in the Ogane-Nigwu, Ojuwo-Ajimadi and Agbenema-Ife areas of the state.

The committee, the governor said will determine the immediate and remote causes of the crisis in the affected communities.

It will also identify individuals or group of persons responsible for the mayhem.

