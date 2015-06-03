Borussia Dortmund superstar close to joining top Premier League side this summer

- The Gunners are set to land Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer after talks between the two parties are said to be at the advanced stage

- Arsenal are looking for a replacement for their ageing defender Laurent Koscielny, who is 32 years old at the moment

- The north Londoners risks not playing in Europe next season should they fail to win the Europa League as they are sixth on the log with 57 points after 34 games

Premier League side Arsenal reportedly edging closer to sealing a £17.5 million deal for Borussia Dortmund ace Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer according to The Sun.

The 29-year-old’s current contract expires in the summer of 2019, and the Gunners will be hoping they can add the Greek defender to their squad ahead of next season.

Should he agree to join the north London team this summer, he will be an immediate replacement for Laurent Koscielny, who is already getting tired of competitive football.

According to The Sun, the Emirates Stadium outfit are said to be in the front row of signing the former Werder Bremen man with the help of new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

The Bild reports that the ex-Dortmund chief has close relationship with Papastathopoulos’ agent Konstantinos Farras.

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing at least three new first-team players this summer in a bid to compete favourably next season. A goalkeeper, centre-back and central midfielder are the prime targets, as the Gunners rebuild again.

Meanwhile, the current longest serving EPL manager Arsene Wenger will be ending his 22-year reign at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman led the Gunners in an incredible unbeaten run in 2004 has been offered the chance to become the highest paid manager in the world in China.

It will dwarf his £8m-a-year deal at the Gunners, and that of Pep Guardiola who is on £16m-a-year at Manchester City.

He won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields during his reign at the club; meanwhile, his chances of winning his first European title is threatened by Atletico Madrid as they both played 1-1 in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal clash.

The Frenchman also won a couple of trophies while managing Monaco and Nagoya Grampus Eight earlier in his career.

