Benue killings: Face of key suspect arrested by Army, revealed (photo)

The pictorial image of the Boko Haram member said to be the mastermind of most of the recent attacks in Benue, Aminu Yaminu aka Tarshaku, has been revealed.

Aminu Yaminu aka Tarshaku, is believed to have masterminded the recent deadly attacks in Benue (Photo credit: NAN)

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that the Nigerian Army said that it had arrested a key Boko Haram suspect behind the recent killings in Benue state.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 27, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni, said that the arrest was made possible through combined troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services in Makurdi.

He stated: “Nigerian troops have arrested the key Boko Haram suspect known as Aminu Yaminu nicknamed Tashaku who is believed to have masterminded most of the recent attacks in Benue state.”

He added: “Following an intelligence report, it was gathered that Aminu has concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on innocent citizens in Benue state.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the recent killings of some worshipers including two priests after suspected herdsmen attacked Ayar Mbalom village in Gwer east local government area of Benue state, led the Senate to call on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the state, and other parts of the country facing deadly violence.

The call was made, following a deliberation of a motion on the “Continued killings in Benue state”, sponsored by Senator George Akume (Benue-North West).

The senators also condemned the inefficiency of security chiefs and agencies, adding that declaring a state of emergency was the best way to drive out perpetrators of such attacks.

