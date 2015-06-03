Killings: Take drastic action against herdsmen, Boko Haram - CAN charges FG

- The federal government has been urged to take decisive action to dismantle herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents, by the Christian Association of Nigeria

- The association condemned in the strongest terms, the killings in the country and called on the government to act immediately

- CAN also urged the National Assembly to intensify its mandate of checking the Executive and upholding the supremacy of the constitution

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the federal government to take decisive steps in dismantling Boko Haram and herdsmen in the country.

The general secretary of CAN, Rev Musa Asake, who said this at a news conference at the association’s secretariat on Friday, April 27, in Abuja, said the menace of the two entities was becoming unbearable in the country.

NAIJ.com gathers that the association strongly condemned the killings in the country and urged the government to immediately halt the murderous activities of insurgents in the country.

“There is the need for the stepping up of interventions, particularly from the government, so that these killings and bloodletting in Nigeria will be discontinued,’’ he said.

He also urged the National Assembly to intensify its mandate of checking the Executive and upholding the supremacy of the constitution.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Rev Ayokunle Olasupo, the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, stated that there is a need for Christians to take up self-defense; as he pointed out that herdsmen, Boko Haram and other militia groups appear to be more tactical than the country’s security agencies.

The cleric made his comments during a pre-convention briefing at the Rivers Baptist Conference International Camp Ground, Ndele, Emohua local government area, Rivers state.

Olasupo also called on Christians to get involved in politics; noting that the country would only change when Christians occupy positions of leadership.

