A helicopter crashed near the Kuschke nature reserve outside Polokwane in Limpopo on Saturday morning‚ police confirmed.

It said there were no fatalities but that three people had been injured.

The Limpopo Health Department was quoted in reports as saying that one of the injured was critical while the other two occupants of the aircraft had suffered moderate injuries.

The injured had been taken to hospital for treatment‚ it said.

Confirming the crash‚ Limpopo police spokesman spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the cause of the accident would be investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority and referred any media enquiries to the regulator.

Halo Aviation @HALO_Aviation tweeted: “HALO 6 Trauma Team on scene of helicopter crash near Kuschke Nature Reserve. No fatalities. #makingadifference #HEMS @400JoeY400”

No further details were immediately available.