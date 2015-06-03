Latest News

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

British Airways launches direct flight to Nashville from London

Pudding Bridge founder slams new trend in charging for your wedding

Family vacation turns to tragedy when a boy is swept away by an enormous wave in North Carolina  

Florida shooting suspect made threats against his middle school in 2013

16-year-old Irish schoolgirl creates optical illusions with makeup

Youssef Mansour

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Aliko Dangote

Mohamed Mansour

Naguib Sawiris

Dag Heward-Mills

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Outgoing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger set for Old Trafford farewell

28/04/2018 11:32:00

Arsene Wenger is unsure of the welcome he will receive on his final visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal boss on Sunday after many "great battles" against Manchester United during his two decades in charge.

The 68-year-old Frenchman, leaving the club at the end of the season, will bring a side that is a pale shadow of the team that challenged United's Premier League dominance during his first decade in charge.

Wenger's clashes with former United boss Alex Ferguson are the stuff of legend and his relationship with current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been laced with bitterness.

But both men have reached out to him with warm words since he announced he was stepping down.

Mourinho said he regrets some of the "little negative episodes" between himself and Wenger over the years, calling on United fans to give him a fitting send-off.

When asked whether he could be friends with Mourinho, Wenger spoke instead of "respect" for the current United boss.

Arsenal, in sixth spot in the league, look certain to miss out on the top four for the second year in a row.

But Wenger will still believe he can leave the club with a trophy and a Champions League spot despite conceding a late goal in a 1-1 home draw with Atletico Madrid in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Frenchman is unsure how he will be greeted at Old Trafford, where he is unlikely to play a first-choice side with the second leg of the Europa League tie looming next week.

"I don't know what reaction I will get but look we had some great battles in 22 years and for me what will be at stake is to recover from that result (against Atletico) and before we go to Atletico have a good game," Wenger said.

- Sanchez reunion -

The Frenchman, who says he is not ready to retire from football, is likely to face a side including former Gunners star Alexis Sanchez, who left to join United in the January transfer window.

The Chilean's presence in the opposing team will be a painful reminder to Arsenal fans of Wenger's inability in recent years to convince many of his best players to buy into his project and stay.

Wenger said he was so committed to Arsenal that he even declined an approach by then United chairman Martin Edwards when Ferguson was mulling retiring in 2001.

"Arsenal is the love of my life. I turned many, many, many clubs down to face the challenge when we built the stadium," said Wenger, referring to the Emirates.

"I speak to everybody, yes I met Martin Edwards, many people came to see me but I was always loyal to this club."

"When I look back now I realise what a great team they had," Wenger said of United. "(Ryan) Giggs, (Paul) Scholes, as young players they had (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Wayne) Rooney and you see what Ronaldo and Rooney went on to do in the rest of their career.

"(Ruud) van Nistelrooy, all these players together -- it was an unbelievable team and I think I realise more with a bit of distance what a challenge it was."

United are hoping to consolidate their hold on second place in the Premier League, which would mark a significant improvement over last year's sixth-placed finish for the club, who have also qualified for the FA Cup final, where they will face Chelsea.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
