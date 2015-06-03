Collins friend from University, writes BBNaija ex-housemate Nina tells her to stop dragging him to her mess

A friend of Collins, BBNaija NIna's acclaimed boyfriend has penned down a message to Nina asking her to desist from dragging Collins into all her interviews.

Nina's boyfriend Collins has being in the news since the beginning of the show as she always have reasons to bring him up in every conversations.

Recently in an interview, Nina has mentioned she is love with BBNaija winner Miracle, and doubts if she can continue her relationship with Collins.

A friend of Collins identified as Alexander Cynthia on Instagram, wrote an open letter to the ex-housemate Nina asking her to desist from dragging Collins into all her interviews.

The lady who is so pained from all the gist surrounding Collins couldn't help it but react.

She wrote: "Dear Nina,

First of all I want to congratulate you on

Your achievement on being one of the finalist of the just concluded #BBNaijaDoublewahala..

Since the 2nd week of the show when you supposedly fell in love with fellow Housemate miracle,please note that Collins had given up on the notion that you will come back to him so please desist from Slandering him and saying things that will hurt him more than you already have.

Mind you he supported you to the very end,I helped him create the #Ninaivy Facebook page even before the show went live.. we all did..despite being mad at you we all still supported you till the end..

Please note : this is not a reprimand but an appeal to you and everyone that has been Dragging my Gee on social media to let him be.

Collins Nwamuo aka Spirit Child like I fondly call him will be fine but his hurt will go away faster if you stop dragging him on social media ..

Nina Live and prosper..but Please be Humble and Don’t let life Humble you..

#PS Collins is not a Child

Collins is not based in Owerri

Collins is not a Barber

Collins is a Graduate of banking and Finance he graduated in 2012..

He’s human...Please Let him Be..#BBN is over."

Source: Naija.ng