Nigerian Air Force organises Juma'at prayers to mark 54th anniversary (photos)

A special Juma’at prayer was held on Friday, April 27, at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mosque in Abuja, as part of activities earmarked to commemorate the 54th anniversary celebration of the NAF.

The Juma'at prayer is the first in the series of activities lined up for this year's NAF day celebration, scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 3 to Saturday, May 5.

Muslim officers, airmen/airwomen and other civilian staff of the NAF offered prayers for the service, the rest of the armed forces and the nation at large. Photo credit: NAF

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, represented at the occasion by the Chief of Training and Operation, Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun, led other Muslim officers, airmen/airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF to offer prayers for the service, the rest of the armed forces and the nation at large.

The special Juma'at prayer is in commemoration of the Nigerian Air Force 54th anniversary. Photo credit: NAF

In his sermon during the Juma’at prayers, the Chief Imam who is also the Deputy Director of Islamic Affairs of the NAF, Group Captain Lukeman Lawal, urged all Muslim faithful in the country to continue maintaining peace and building trust irrespective of ethnic or religious differences.

He also used the occasion to remind all Nigerians that the country is a trust bestowed by the Almighty Allah and must thus be jealously guarded through harmonious coexistence, appealing to Nigerians to be mindful of their conduct and utterances noting that there is no other nation we could call “our own.”

The cleric urged all to constantly pray for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation at all times. Photo credit: NAF

He therefore urged all to constantly pray for the nation and its leadership at all times. The cleric thereafter offered prayers for the leadership of the NAF and other personnel especially those deployed to internal security operations across the country.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, the cleric said: “Today, we are commemorating the anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force, this year is not different from the previous ones, we normally celebrate it with prayers, for the leadership of this nation, and of course the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force and the officers and men of the force.”

The NAF day celebration is an annual event to commemorate the establishment of the service while reflecting on achievements, challenges and future prospect of the NAF.

Other activities lined up for the celebration include, interdenominational church service, medical outreach, historical photo gallery display, gala night, ceremonial parade, aerial/static display, commissioning of some helicopters and presentation of colours to the newly established Air Training and Ground Training Commands.

Meanwhile, a newly constructed 261 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Bauchi was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, April 26.

NAIJ.com gathered that the medical facility was built to specially provide additional medical support for members of the armed forces involved in counter insurgency operations in the northeast.

