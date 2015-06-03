Princess finally opens up on why her marriage lasted only 2 weeks

Popular Nigerian comedian Damilola Adekoya better known as Princess has opened up on how her marriage packed up in just two weeks after her big day.

On May 6, 2013, Princess got marriage to her man Adesola Jeremiah but sadly news broke after few months that the marriage had suffered a crash.

Speaking in a recent chat with weddingchannelafrica, Princess noted how cyber bullying contributed to her marriage crash and added that even on the morning of her wedding, she was called ugly by online trolls.

She took out time to show accolades on Tiwa Savage and how she handled her marriage crises with husband Tunji Balogun. She said that Tiwa Savage is a typical example of a strong woman.

Recall that few years after the marriage crashed, Princess revealed to NAIJ.com that she was shattered after the occurrence. In her words, “years ago when I had a broken marriage, I was psychologically down, but it was the same thing that brought me down that became my strength; that is one of the psychological powers of comedy –it heals. People around me also helped in recovering from the most challenging period of my life.”

