APC top officials meet to plot downfall of Governor Fayose's PDP in Ekiti election

- Tinubu and Akande met with the aspirants in Lagos to discuss how to challenge other parties in the Ekiti election

- Tinubu said the party wants to ensure a free and fair primary election to pick its candidate in the race

- Mines and Steel minister Fayemi, who is on leave, was also present at the event

Top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met behind closed doors with all the party's aspirants for the Ekiti state governorship election.

The meeting was held at the old State House, Marina in Lagos on Friday, April .27.

The Punch reports that some of those present were Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and about 24 other aspirants who are hoping to win APC's ticket for the Ekiti election on July 14.

READ ALSO: Senator Urhoghide denies calling for President Buhari's impeachment

Party chieftains in attendance were national leader Bola Tinubu and for interim National Chairman of the APC Bisi Akande.

“We invited them; they came over and they have been here for hours. For what purpose? Free and fair primary that is transparent, that is not tainted, that is incorruptible, that is indisputable and they said that is what they demanded of us.

“We have, therefore, agreed to guarantee that there will not be interference in the political situation and to pledge our support for them,” Tinubu told media men after the meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that ahead of the July 14 Ekiti state governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, April 10 accused the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission of plotting to rig the election.

The national chairman of the PDP Prince Uche Secondus, made this known while receiving the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Bernhard Schlagheck, who was on a courtesy call to him in Abuja.

Secondus urged the international community to prevail on the incumbent administration to ensure free and fair election.

Governor Fayose warns Nigerian youths ahead of 2019, tells them what to do - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng