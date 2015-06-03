We don’t suspect foul play - Governor Ortom's adviser speaks as army arrests aide for ‘masterminding’ Benue killings

- Governor Samuel Ortom's top adviser Paul Hembah has spoken about the arrest of a key Boko Haram suspect named Aminu Yaminu

Governor Samuel Ortom's top adviser on Saturday morning, April 28, declared the governor will allow the law take its course after the Nigerian Army arrested one of his aides for allegedly masterminding recent killings in Benue state.

Paul Hembah, security adviser to Ortom, said no ulterior motive was suspected on the part of federal government, even though he acknowledged the longstanding opposition of Miyetti Allah to Teshaku.

Hembah, a retired colonel: “The governor has said he will not support any criminality from anyone, no matter who the person may be the governor will not interfere in his arrest or his release. The governor is working to end the killings so if anyone is caught, the law should take its cause.

“We don’t suspect any foul play. We don’t think the federal government or the army is doing this to persecute him. But he would be arraigned in court and I am sure the security agency will bring out any evidence they have against him.

“Naturally, someone else would be appointed to replace him because the Benue Livestock Guards would not be disbanded.”

Hembah added that Ortom found it was inappropriate to act based on allegations in the media rather than established wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigerian Army said it has arrested a key Boko Haram suspect behind the recent killings in Benue state.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 27, by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni said that the arrest was made possible through combined troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services in Makurdi.

Ayeni identified the arrested Boko Haram as Aminu Yaminu aka Tarshaku.

Source: Naija.ng