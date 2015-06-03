Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah gifts his hometown in Egypt an important gift

- Mohamed Salah has been on fire for his Premier League side this season with 31 league goals from 33 matches

- The Liverpool forward gave £300,000 of his wages to buy a plot of land where good water system will be built

- He joined the Reds from AS Roma last summer after spending just one and a half season at the club

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has donated a sum of £330,000 to set up sewage works to improve lives in his Egyptian birthplace Nagrig.

The Egyptian forward joined the Reds in the summer of 2013 from AS Roma in a £35 million deal for a period of five seasons.

Having spent just one season at Anfield, the 25-year-old has scored 43 goals in 6 games in all competitions, and he has his PFA player of the season award to show for his performance.

Earlier in the year, he was crowned the best player on the African continent after inspiring his national team to make a return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Mo Salah's birthplace in Nagrig, Egypt where he intends to build the sewage - Getty

According to The Sun, the former Chelsea striker spent the money to buy a plot of land that will be used for the water treatment plant.

Meanwhile, the donation which amounts to eight million Egyptian pounds is seen as a fortune in the poverty-hit region.

While reacting to the gesture by the Liverpool forward, Nagrig mayor, Maher Shtayeh said Salah gave the money due to the love he has for his hometown. "Mohamed loves his village a lot. He enjoys coming back."

Young Egyptians playing at Mohamed Salah Youth Centre in Nagrig - Getty

However, if his Premier League side qualify for the final of the UEFA Champions League tourney, the Egypt international faces a religious dilemma

Salah is a practising Muslim and the Islamic festival of Ramadan, which requires fasting during daylight hours for a month, begins on May 15 — ten days before the Kiev showdown.

The forward, who has dedicated lanterns created in his image, must decide whether to risk his physical condition or fail to observe "sawm" (fasting during Ramadan), one of the five pillars of Islam, for the sake of football.

He has scored 11 goals in 13 European matches this season with his Premier League goal tally standing at 31 goals in 33fixtures.

Salah inspired the Egyptian national team to qualify for this summer FIFA World in Russia after missing out of the past editions since 1990.

Source: Naija.ng