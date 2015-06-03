Latest News

'Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire'- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

British Airways launches direct flight to Nashville from London

Pudding Bridge founder slams new trend in charging for your wedding

Family vacation turns to tragedy when a boy is swept away by an enormous wave in North Carolina  

Florida shooting suspect made threats against his middle school in 2013

16-year-old Irish schoolgirl creates optical illusions with makeup

Youssef Mansour

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Aliko Dangote

Mohamed Mansour

Naguib Sawiris

Dag Heward-Mills

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah gifts his hometown in Egypt an important gift

28/04/2018

- Mohamed Salah has been on fire for his Premier League side this season with 31 league goals from 33 matches

- The Liverpool forward gave £300,000 of his wages to buy a plot of land where good water system will be built

- He joined the Reds from AS Roma last summer after spending just one and a half season at the club

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has donated a sum of £330,000 to set up sewage works to improve lives in his Egyptian birthplace Nagrig.

The Egyptian forward joined the Reds in the summer of 2013 from AS Roma in a £35 million deal for a period of five seasons.

Having spent just one season at Anfield, the 25-year-old has scored 43 goals in 6 games in all competitions, and he has his PFA player of the season award to show for his performance.

Earlier in the year, he was crowned the best player on the African continent after inspiring his national team to make a return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1990.

READ ALSO: Arsenal edge closer to signing Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah donates £300,000 to fix sewage system in Egypt

Mo Salah's birthplace in Nagrig, Egypt where he intends to build the sewage - Getty

According to The Sun, the former Chelsea striker spent the money to buy a plot of land that will be used for the water treatment plant.

Meanwhile, the donation which amounts to eight million Egyptian pounds is seen as a fortune in the poverty-hit region.

While reacting to the gesture by the Liverpool forward, Nagrig mayor, Maher Shtayeh said Salah gave the money due to the love he has for his hometown. "Mohamed loves his village a lot. He enjoys coming back."

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah donates £300,000 to fix sewage system in Egypt

Young Egyptians playing at Mohamed Salah Youth Centre in Nagrig - Getty

However, if his Premier League side qualify for the final of the UEFA Champions League tourney, the Egypt international faces a religious dilemma

Salah is a practising Muslim and the Islamic festival of Ramadan, which requires fasting during daylight hours for a month, begins on May 15 — ten days before the Kiev showdown.

The forward, who has dedicated lanterns created in his image, must decide whether to risk his physical condition or fail to observe "sawm" (fasting during Ramadan), one of the five pillars of Islam, for the sake of football.

He has scored 11 goals in 13 European matches this season with his Premier League goal tally standing at 31 goals in 33fixtures.

Salah inspired the Egyptian national team to qualify for this summer FIFA World in Russia after missing out of the past editions since 1990.

Source: Naija.ng

