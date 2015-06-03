Salah fail to shine as resilient Stoke City share spoils with Liverpool in intense Premier League clash

- Premier giants Liverpool were forced to a goalless draw by relegation threatened Stoke City at Anfield

Premier giants Liverpool were forced to a goalless draw by relegation threatened Stoke City at Anfield.

The Reds started the clash with a rather surprising strong lineup as they started both Salah and Firmino and the only exclusion in the final three was Sadio Mane as he had fitness concerns.

Liverpool showed first glimpse of getting the opener in the seventh minute as Mohamed Salah received a precise pass inside the box and took a shot that flied just wide of the right post.

Stoke almost came close to muting the chants of the home fans as Mame Diouf planted his close-range header just wide of the left post after a cross into the box.

And after the end of the first 45 minutes the scoreline reads 0 - 0.

Stoke came close to securing a late victory in the 89th minute as Ryan Shawcross missed a great chance! He latched on to a fine cross into the box, but his effort missed the right post by a whisker.

And the end of full time, the scoreline still read 0 - 0 and both teams live to fight another day.

