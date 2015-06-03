Jubilation in ‘Ashawo quarters’ as prominent foreign country adds prostitution to list of employment skills for migrants

- New Zealand has added ‘skilled sex worker’ to its list of employment skills for those hoping to migrate there

- The migrants would also be expected to have at least three years of work experience in the relevant industry

- The country is currently known for offering the best working conditions for prostitutes

Under a new plan, potential migrants hoping to begin a new life in New Zealand can now add “skilled sex worker” and “escort” as skills on their visa applications.

According to reports, the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) list regard such skills as ‘providing social companionship’.

NAIJ.com learnt that potential migrants will be expected to have ANZSCO skill level 5, in order to meet the criteria of a highly qualified sex worker.

They would also be expected to have at least three years of work experience in the relevant industry or relevant recognized qualifications.

However, the New Zealand Association of Migration and Investment agency (NZAMI) disclosed that it would still be extremely difficult to apply for a resident visa as a sex worker, even though prostitution is listed as skilled employment.

In a tumultuous vote, New Zealand’s parliament passed the legislation to decriminalize sex work in 2003; and it was welcomed by many in the country.

The decision to transform prostitution into a legal occupation was intended to protect sex workers from exploitation and safeguard their human rights.

New Zealand is currently known for offering the best working conditions for prostitutes. Despite this however, the social stigma surrounding being involved in such line of work still persists.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Lagos prostitutes called on the federal government to operate an economic policy that will favour their business. They also urged the president to legalise prostitution in Nigeria.

One of the prostitutes, a 24-year-old call girl who gave her name as, Esther, said she does not earn as much as she earned before.

She said: “Before, some customers will dash you money after the service, but we no longer have that. These days, some will even come and tell you they want to sleep with you overnight for just N1500.”

Source: Naija.ng