Good men risk their lives to save man trying to take his life on high tension cable in Lagos

An unknown man was on Friday, April 28, captured in a video trying to take his life by climbing a high tension electricity pole at Ojota area of Lagos state.

Pulse reports that the man was later rescued saying that he was frustrated about life and he believed that it is only the death that could give him rest of mind.

READ ALSO: Benue killings: Image of mastermind, revealed

According to the report, the dark image of the rescued man was captured in an attempt to kill himself.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that a young man was rescued by some brave people after he was seen trying to take his life on a high tension cable.

The viral video of brave young men who risked their lives to save a man who climbed on top of a high tension cable attempting to take his own life.

In the video, three men were first seen trying to talk the man down from the cable he was dangling on but he refused to listen to them.

After the men realised that the man would not listen to them, they took action and tried to pull him down from the dangerous cable.

What could make you take your own life? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng