Bauchi state governor empowers youths, farmers with ‘brand new wheelbarrows’, tractors (photos)

Bauchi state governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has reportedly empowered the youths and farmers in the state by giving them tractors and wheelbarrows.

Photos of the tractors and the wheelbarrows have since gone viral on social media. However, many are questioning the decision of the governor to include wheelbarrows in his youths empowerment scheme.

The wheelbarrows donated to the youths, painted in Nigeria's official colours; green and white. Credit: GidiTraffic

Another view of the wheelbarrows showing the branded image of the Bauchi state governor. Credit: GidiTraffic

A line-up of the tractors donated to the farmers. Credit: GidiTraffic

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari visited Bauchi state on Thursday, April 26.

The president was welcomed by the governors of Bauchi and Adamawa states, Muhammed Abubakar and Mohammed Jibrilla at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi. Also present to receive him were some ministers.

Governor Abubakar had earlier declared Thursday April 26, as a public holiday ahead of the president's two day visit to the state.

According to a statement sent to NAIJ.com by the special adviser, media and strategy to the governor, Ali Ali, the holiday was declared to enable all and sundry give the president a rousing reception.

President Buhari reportedly flaged off the distribution of the 500 tractors to farmers in the state and commissioned some other projects.

