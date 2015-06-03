Tonto Dikeh steps out looking fabulous as she bags Peace Ambassador award

Beautiful Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently bagged an award as Peace Ambassador by the Niger-Delta Peace Ambassador Initiative, an organisation that promotes peace and integration.

The mother of one took to social media to show off her award posting a picture of the award which she captioned, "#KINGTONTO X #NIGER DELTA PEACE AMBASSADOR AWARDS..

According to reports, the actress received the awards at the 2018 Edition of the annual Niger-Delta Peace for Development Youth Summit/ Niger Delta Ambassador Awards held at Presidential Hotel in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

At the event, Tonto looked beautiful as she stepped out in a cute suit which exposed her cleavages. She lookes absolutely stunning!

Meanwhile the actress recently won the hearts of many Nigerians after she rescued a nursing mother's child and even went on to give them cash gifts in Abuja through her foundation.

The woman identified as Hadiza will forever be grateful to Tonto for her kind heart.

