Tributes pour in for former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile

Fans, friends and family members have paid tribute to former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile.

A close friend confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Jezile was killed in a car accident, which claimed the lives of five people, on Saturday morning near Queenstown.

"He died this morning (Saturday) in an accident near Queenstown. We are devastated by the news," said the source who did not want to be named.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa paid tribute to Jezile in a message on Twitter.

"We'll miss his exhilarating energy, passion & appreciation of Africa culture, which inspired him to learn most of our languages."

Police confirmed that there was an accident in Queenstown but would not confirm the identity of the victims.

Fans have flooded social media the pay tribute to the star and have called him humble and a hard-worker.