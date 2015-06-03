We won't remove Buhari's pictures - Presidential aide writes Akwa Ibom govt. over planned demolition

- Presidential aide Senator Ita Enang says the Buhari Support Groups has done nothing wrong in acquiring the campaign office in Uyo

- Enang says the Akwa Ibom government should provide evidence of any wrongdoing by the group and it would make amends

- The senator says the group would not move an inch or take down President Buhari's posters and billboards if the requested evidence is not provided

President Buhari's Liaison to the National Assembly (Senate) Ita Enang has written to the Akwa Ibom state government over planned demolition of a building belonging to the Buhari Support Groups (BSG).

The letter, which was posted to Senator Enang's social media pages was directed to the the executive chairman of the Uyo Capital City Development Authority.

Senator Enang challenged the government to provide evidence that the said building was causing a menace and the group would make necessary amends or the state government should leave it be.

The senator also declared in the letter which was written on Friday, April 27 that the BSG would not take down President Muhammadu Buhari's posters and APC paraphenalia on the building if no proof of wrongdoing was provided.

The letter read in part:

"On Thursday, April 26,2018 , we saw a letter dated 20th day of April,2018 and pasted at the fence of our leased property, being 23 wellington Bassey way, Uyo entitled ”Notice of security breach etc.”

"(a) The said property, built from 1984, put to use from 1988 till date has not in any manner breached any security of either the Governor’s office, residence or the judiciary headquarters.

"b) That there is no law in Akwa lbom State or provision of Uyo Capital City Development Authority law prohibiting the use of this building for our purposes.

"c) That Policies, even in its most raw form, still has finesse and the law is supreme in course thereof, and Akwa lbom state Government should exhibit same in this matter, and others. The constitution is supreme.

"d) That the branding of the building, display of President Buhari’s posters and campaign materials has not violated any known law or regulation of Akwa lbom State or Nigeria and if any, please cite same and draw attention, we will abide.

"e) And that being so we will NOT remove the pictures and branding materials of President Buhari,The APC nor abandon the building for any reason."

NAIJ.com had reported that less than three days after the campaign office of President Buhari in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital was opened, the state government has reportedly marked the building housing the office for demolition, triggering political tension.

The four-storey building on Wellington Bassey Way, christened “Hill Top Mansion”, is not far from the Government House.

Reports claimed the state government has been uncomfortable with the closeness of the campaign office to the Government House which informed the decision to pull it down.

