Real Madrid defeat Leganes in La Liga clash to go a point behind 2nd placed Atletico Madrid

Spanish giants Real Madrid have defeated Leganes 2 - 1 in their La Liga matchday 35 fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Real boss Zinedine Zidane rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos for this one as they eye their Champions League return match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday May 1.

Clinging the La Liga title might be far fetched from Los Blancos but they eye are eyeing a second place finish which is feasible as they find themselves just one point behind Atletico Madrid thanks to this victory.

And all it took for Real to open the scoring was eight minutes as Gareth Bale got to the rebound inside the box and fired in a stunning overhead kick.

Real forward, Borja Mayoral Moya, doubled the lead on the stroke of half time as he found some space inside the box to meet a beautiful cross and with a precise low drive put the ball into the bottom right corner.

And at the end of the first 45 it was Real that walked into the famous Bernabeu tunnel with a comfortable two goal lead.

But the visitors pulled one back in the 66th minutes as Darko Brasanac beautifully controled a strongly hit pass from Nordin Amrabat inside the box. He cut inside his marker and rifles the ball into the bottom left corner.

After the narrow home victory Real attention will now shift to their Champions League home clash with Bayern Munich.

