President Buhari salutes billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga's loyalty and contributions at 65

- President Buhari saluted Adenuga's loyalty which saw him create jobs for youths in critical sectors of the economy

- He also praised Adenuga for his doggedness which saw him rise from a modest background to become a business tycoon

- The president said Adenuga's contribution to national development will always be remembered

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to billionaire businessman Michael Adeniyi Adenuga Jnr (GCON) as he turns 65 on April 29, 2018.

A statement by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina on Saturday, April 28 said President Buhari joins family, friends and the business community in congratulating Adenuga, who rose from a modest background, defied many odds, and realized his dream of setting up and grooming successful companies in the oil and gas, banking and telecom sectors.

Adesina said that the President commended Adenuga’s deep sense of loyalty and patriotism by investing in sectors that have created jobs for many Nigerians and added strong value in the provision of effective services that make life easier and more comfortable for many in the country, and across the African continent.

The statement read in part: "Apart from creating jobs through entrepreneurship, President Buhari re-affirms that Chief Adenuga’s contribution to the development of sports and the entertainment industry remains remarkable, especially as both sectors of the economy continue to provide lifelines for many, and inspiring ingenuity and creativity.

"The President believes Chief Adenuga’s exploration and encouragement of youth entrepreneurship in the country will always be remembered, while his penchant for helping the less privileged through scholarships and healthcare financing deserves more commendations.

"President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the Otunba of Ijebu land longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue serving the country and humanity."

Meanwhile, President Buhari is expected to leave Abuja today, Saturday, April 28, on an official working visit to the United States of America, on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

NAIJ.com reported that the president’s special adviser on media and publicity Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, April 27, said Buhari while in America would hold bilateral meeting with President Trump and a working lunch on April 30.

According to Adesina, the meeting is to discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

