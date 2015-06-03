President Buhari salutes billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga's loyalty and contributions at 65

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Bale Scores As Real Madrid Beat Leganes 2 – 1 In La Liga (Watch)

28/04/2018 15:10:00
#LazyNigerianYouth: "I Don't Blame Buhari, He Is Not An Employer Of Labour" – Atiku (Video)

28/04/2018 15:11:00
BBNaija: Miracle Ikechukwu Cuts His Dreadlocks (Photo)

28/04/2018 15:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Congressman says Republicans are retiring in fear of assassination

Jihadists kill 30 Tuaregs in Mali as the al-Qaeda linked militants step up attacks on civilians

'He is a lying machine': Trump takes aim at former intelligence chief James Clapper

Russian foreign minister accuses America of drying to divide Syria

89 graves at a Texas construction site that was once a plantation, then a prison farm 

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

President Buhari salutes billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga's loyalty and contributions at 65

- President Buhari saluted Adenuga's loyalty which saw him create jobs for youths in critical sectors of the economy

- He also praised Adenuga for his doggedness which saw him rise from a modest background to become a business tycoon

- The president said Adenuga's contribution to national development will always be remembered

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to billionaire businessman Michael Adeniyi Adenuga Jnr (GCON) as he turns 65 on April 29, 2018.

A statement by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina on Saturday, April 28 said President Buhari joins family, friends and the business community in congratulating Adenuga, who rose from a modest background, defied many odds, and realized his dream of setting up and grooming successful companies in the oil and gas, banking and telecom sectors.

Adesina said that the President commended Adenuga’s deep sense of loyalty and patriotism by investing in sectors that have created jobs for many Nigerians and added strong value in the provision of effective services that make life easier and more comfortable for many in the country, and across the African continent.

READ ALSO: Senator Urhoghide denies calling for President Buhari's impeachment

The statement read in part: "Apart from creating jobs through entrepreneurship, President Buhari re-affirms that Chief Adenuga’s contribution to the development of sports and the entertainment industry remains remarkable, especially as both sectors of the economy continue to provide lifelines for many, and inspiring ingenuity and creativity.

"The President believes Chief Adenuga’s exploration and encouragement of youth entrepreneurship in the country will always be remembered, while his penchant for helping the less privileged through scholarships and healthcare financing deserves more commendations.

"President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the Otunba of Ijebu land longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue serving the country and humanity."

Meanwhile, President Buhari is expected to leave Abuja today, Saturday, April 28, on an official working visit to the United States of America, on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

NAIJ.com reported that the president’s special adviser on media and publicity Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, April 27, said Buhari while in America would hold bilateral meeting with President Trump and a working lunch on April 30.

According to Adesina, the meeting is to discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

