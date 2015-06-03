Herdsmen: Give service chiefs last order - Former police chief Abubakar Tsav tells President Buhari

- Ex-police commissioner Tsav says it will not be easy to sack service chiefs at the moment

- He urges President Buhari to issue them a 'last order' to demand for better results on the attacks

- The ex-police also notes that the matter could escalate into a bigger crisis if not quickly nipped in the bud

Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abubakar Tsav has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to demand more results from service chiefs on the issue of killer herdsmen attacks across the country.

Speaking in an interview with Tribune, Tsav said the security chiefs should be issued the 'last order' because sacking them at this point might be tough.

"...if I were the president, I will call the service chiefs and give them a last warning, it is not easy to sack them now and bring other people and expect them to do very well. So, you give them the last order.

"The other time the Exercise Ayem Akpatuma was deployed to Benue State, we expected soldiers to flood the state to fish out these murderers but it did not happen. So, as far as I am concerned, that Exercise Ayem Akpatuma was not effective and that is why the killings continue and the latest killings are designed to incite religious crisis in this country. If there is outbreak of religious crisis, the country is finished."

Tsav's position is different from that of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, who called for sacking of the top security officials recently.

NAIJ.com reported that Senator Adeola, the lawmaker representing Lagos West, urged President Buhari to sack all the service chiefs and heads of security in the country.

Adeola noted that the president needs new ideas from fresh minds to end frequent killings in the Nigeria.

He said this in response to an instance cited by Senator Suleiman Asonya Adokwe, representing Nasarawa south constituency.

Source: Naija.ng