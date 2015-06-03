BBNaija: Cee-C reacts to viral photo of her and Ebuka before the TV show

Big Brother Naija 2018 runner-up, Cee-C has reacted to a viral photo of her and host of the reality tv show, Ebuka Uchendu at an event.

The photo surfaced after Ebuka in an interview with Toolz of Beat 99.9 FM denied ever meeting Cee-C prior to the reality tv show.

Cee-C, while in the house had told fellow housemates that she met Ebuka before she came in right the house. Reacting to her statement, Ebuka said, “she said something in the house that got mixed interpretation. She said she drove to my house and we had a conversation that made me put her into the reality show.

“Apparently she came to market something to me, in some event, I mean, I attend so many event in Lagos. I’m not supposed to remember everybody.

“Apparently, this happened at Terraculture, nothing about this came to my mind until I heard what she said during the show.

“To the best of my knowledge, the first time I met Cee-c was when I spoke to her on stage during the show.

“The reason I didn’t debunk it was because I wanted it to die naturally. It was a very stupid rumour and I didn’t want to give life.

I think she has crush on me. But I don’t know what else she has on her head. I’ve never spoken to her except while in the house when I was doing my job.”

Cee-C and Ebuka at a pageantry event

Speaking on the issue, Cee-C started by thanking sponsors of the show who have engaged her since she and other finalists returned to the country. She wrote: "I know i have alot to address and answer but I want to address this particular issue.

An interview of someone I respect, admire and see as my mentor was drawn to my attention. Like I said in the house I met @ebuka at an event he hosted, Yo!!! the fact that you meet somebody doesn’t mean that the person has to remember you. @ebuka is HUuuuGE in this industry and probably meets over 100,000 people a week, so therefore he has every right to say he has not met ME. What I said in the house was from the view of someone who does not understand the industry. Guys I have met and had conversations with a lot of people this week, that would as well say they have met me this week too and I can’t even remember.

To my fans, I do appreciate you all for always having my back, mehn!! where did you guys get that picture from???��

I advise we take it easy with the bashing, negativity, etc

Love You All,

Ceec❤"

Meanwhile, Tobi has opened up on why people find it difficult to believe his age. He also spoke on his first kiss with Cee-C.

