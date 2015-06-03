Manchester United superstar in advanced talks with Juventus over possible summer move

- France international Anthony Martial is unhappy at Manchester United and he is already eyeing a move to join Juventus this summer

Out of favour Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is reportedly in contract talks with Italian league giants Juventus over a possible summer move.

The Frenchman has been frozen out of Jose Mourinho’s team after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez during the January transfer window.

Having struggled for playing time since the beginning of this year, the 22-year-old is already eyeing a move away from Old Trafford to boost his playing chances at a different club.

However, Italian media outlet Calciomercato,, the two European teams are close to reaching an agreement over the France international as he has been looking for a way out for 'months'.

Martial joined the Red Devils from French League side, Monaco in the summer of 2016 in a €50 million deal, and was instrumental to their Europa League triumph last term.

He got his reign at Old Trafford to a flying start with 11 EPL goals from 31 appearances but same cannot be said about him this season.

Meanwhile, his goal tally in all competitions this term stands at 11 in all competitions with less than five games to the end of this campaign.

With this development, the Italian Serie A side are now monitoring the player, who is said to be unhappy at the club.

Also, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Arsenal are also interested in signing the want-away Manchester United striker.

Meanwhile, Martial will be hoping he makes the French national team going to the World Cup this summer in Russia despite his lack of enough playing time at the club.

Despite starting for the reds in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth last week, Martial has been left out of 12 of United's 20 games this season.

However Mourinho is only likely to sell Martial if he was to land either Willian or Gareth Bale who have both been linked to Old Trafford in recent months.

Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford tomorrow in the Premier League - a game Martial will be hoping to start.

The Frenchman has scored 24 goals for the Premier League campaigners in his last three seasons. This season, he has scored 9 goals 28 games.

Martial started his senior career at Lyon in 2013 but only appeared for the three times with no goal to show for it.

He however was signed by Monaco in 2013 where he scored 11 goals in 49 appearances before making a switch to the English topflight in 2015.

