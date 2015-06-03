APC reacts to reports that its governors will contribute N6billion for party's convention from state coffers

- APC spokesman Abdullahi says the reports of governors using state money for convention are untrue

- He noted however that governors are expected to make contributions from their personal finance as their obligation towards the party

- Abdullahi said those members owing party dues, including governors were only told to pay up

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports that governors elected on the party's platform were contributing about N6billion of state resources for the party’s forthcoming national convention.

The Nation reports that the party described the reports as uncharitable and and downright malicious.

It quoted the party as saying in a statement signed by its spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi on Saturday, April 28 that all members of the party, whether elected or appointed are expected to contribute a certain percentage of their salary to the funding of the party.

He said: “At the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the governors of the party held at the party secretariat on Thursday 26th April, it was pointed out that many of the governors have fallen behind in the payment of their party dues.

"While some of the governors have been up-to-date with the payments, a few others have not paid at all. The governors were therefore requested to pay up, especially in view of upcoming party activities.

“It is therefore possible that a governor that falls in the category of those that has not paid since inception could owe up to N250million. Therefore, it is grossly misleading, if not downright malicious, for your report to simply apply this sum to everyone and multiply by the number of governors.

“For avoidance of doubts, party dues are paid by all members of the party holding positions, either by election or appointment. Therefore, members of the National Assembly as well as cabinet ministers also remit a percentage of their earnings to the party. It is therefore false to say governors are expected to pay up with state money.”

NAIJ.com had reported that few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari urged some governors elected on the platform of the All progressives Congress (APC) to work for the emergence of former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomole, as the next chairman of the party, the APC shifted earlier scheduled dates for congresses and convention.

Party spokesman Bolaji Abdulahi, while addressing journalists after the meeting of the national working committee and governors of the party on Wednesday, April 26, said the shift in dates was not as a result of some hidden motives but in consideration of the coming Muslim Ramadan.

Source: Naija.ng